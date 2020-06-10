Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,609 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Booking by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Argus lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $38.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,739.19. 451,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,259. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,526.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,714.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

