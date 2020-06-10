Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NOG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 9,887,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,894. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.16 million.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

