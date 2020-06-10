NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.06. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 7,125,400 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 34,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $429,491.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 81,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $895,403.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,361.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,843 shares of company stock worth $2,880,661.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 674.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

