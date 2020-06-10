Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Novartis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,078,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,809,000 after purchasing an additional 278,890 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 129,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 235,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 20.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.00. 99,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.00. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

