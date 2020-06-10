Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Shares Gap Up to $85.67

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.32, but opened at $85.67. Novartis shares last traded at $88.43, with a volume of 2,106,577 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 250,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

