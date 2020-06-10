Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Shares Gap Up to $0.56

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.56. Novus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 2,360,000 shares traded.
NVUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.78.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVUS)
Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).
Further Reading: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.