Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Shares Gap Up to $0.56

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.56. Novus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 2,360,000 shares traded.

NVUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.78.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

