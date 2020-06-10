NuBits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $505.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 37.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001111 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. NuBits has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $505.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuBits has traded up 45% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.01951773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00177889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00123266 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

