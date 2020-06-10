NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,180,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,373,291 shares during the period. NuStar Energy comprises 1.0% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 5.66% of NuStar Energy worth $53,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. 927,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.52. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $392.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.13 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In related news, CAO Mary Rose Brown bought 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,002.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,283.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $473,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,895,530 shares in the company, valued at $66,992,738.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 82,645 shares of company stock valued at $570,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

