Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Up 6.2%

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.08, 120,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 63,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $143.75 million, a PE ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $354.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. Analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Olympic Steel news, Director Richard P. Stovsky bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Also, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,906.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,239 shares of company stock valued at $119,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 44,859 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.