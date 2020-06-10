Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Raised to $26.54

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B to $26.54 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.32.
Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.52. 1,743,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02.
In related news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $216,024. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.