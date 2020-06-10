Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Raised to $26.54

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B to $26.54 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.52. 1,743,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $216,024. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

