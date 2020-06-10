Opus Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,240 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,765,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.73.

Shares of BLK remained flat at $$558.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 759,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,195. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $507.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

