Opus Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $329,765,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 202.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,429 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 126.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,178,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,122 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,895,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NTR stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.