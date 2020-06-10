Opus Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,750 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,243 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 115,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,651,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.