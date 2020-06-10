Opus Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Opus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3,466.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 96,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.05. 4,568,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.