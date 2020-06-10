Opus Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,200 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Opus Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Boston Partners raised its stake in Whirlpool by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after buying an additional 1,274,274 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $82,574,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $97,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after buying an additional 461,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 5,674.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 282,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,948. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

WHR stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,658. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.54 and its 200-day moving average is $127.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

