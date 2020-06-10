Opus Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.1% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 388.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 217.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

