Opus Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 24.2% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Opus Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $114,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,354.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,659,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,321 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.39. 4,287,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363,565. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

