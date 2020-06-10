Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Huntsman worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 480,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 669,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 126,986 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.37.

HUN traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

