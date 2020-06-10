Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 460,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 300,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 81,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21,002.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 265,046 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.23.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.62. 2,498,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

