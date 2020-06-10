Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,750,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,861,000 after buying an additional 88,070 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 122,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 695,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

NYSE:PRU traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

