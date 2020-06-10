Opus Investment Management Inc. Invests $707,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Opus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,928,000 after buying an additional 102,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,320,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $147,747,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

GPC stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.51. 623,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.