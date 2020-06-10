Opus Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,900 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

UPS traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $106.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

