Opus Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,500 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.05.

Northern Trust stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,433. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

