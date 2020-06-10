Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 0.9% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Waste Management by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,860 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.33. 2,063,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,937. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

