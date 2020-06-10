Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.1% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,893 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,672,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,257,686. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

