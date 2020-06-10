Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,395,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,013,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

