Oscar K. Brown Sells 11,839 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oscar K. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00.

NYSE OXY traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 71,731,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,222,957. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

