Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.66. Pareteum shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 3,648,427 shares changing hands.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pareteum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pareteum by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 76,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pareteum by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pareteum by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 80,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Pareteum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period.

About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

