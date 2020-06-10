Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,751 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 53.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKBK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $76,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,912.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

PKBK traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. 38,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,894. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $175.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.