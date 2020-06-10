Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PATK has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.83.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 207,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.46.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis acquired 3,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 84.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,779,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

