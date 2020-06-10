Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson Companies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 831,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $25.70.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.
