Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson Companies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 831,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $18,687,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 734,285 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

