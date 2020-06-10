Payfair (PFR) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. Payfair has a market capitalization of $28,845.74 and approximately $1,049.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $691.54 or 0.07055844 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

PFR is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

