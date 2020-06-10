Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 10,365.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993,321 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up 1.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $75,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $165,062,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 145,709.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,187,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184,788 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 172.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,804,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,800 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3,064.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 481.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,886,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PBA traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,323. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.