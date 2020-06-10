Peter K. Hoglund Sells 7,425 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) CFO Peter K. Hoglund sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $98,381.25.
NYSE:RVT traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. 291,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,551. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
