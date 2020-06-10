Peter K. Hoglund Sells 7,425 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) CFO Peter K. Hoglund sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $98,381.25.

NYSE:RVT traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. 291,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,551. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

