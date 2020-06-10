PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the period. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR makes up about 1.4% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 8.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,859,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after buying an additional 303,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 65.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,686,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,537 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 19.7% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 47,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,120,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.0931 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.