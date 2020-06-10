Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,461,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,350. The stock has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.