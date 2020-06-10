Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.14.

NYSE PM traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.65. 4,313,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,713. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

