Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires 1,723 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,973. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. Barclays upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

