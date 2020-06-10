Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires 850 Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of ArcBest worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ArcBest by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ArcBest by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after buying an additional 273,374 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in ArcBest by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 241,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. ArcBest Corp has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on ArcBest from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

