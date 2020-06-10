Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.8% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after acquiring an additional 539,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.52. 3,079,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.55. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.