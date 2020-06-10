Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 1,192 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.54. 9,788,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.