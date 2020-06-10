Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 1,420 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Caterpillar by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

