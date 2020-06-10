Pinnacle Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned about 0.42% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 677,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 32,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 44,096 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 36,856 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Brian D. Brunner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $170,880. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $24.63.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.