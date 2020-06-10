Pinnacle Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned about 0.30% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 598,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 564,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SONA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. 68,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,848. The company has a market capitalization of $285.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.03. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,837 shares of company stock worth $102,681 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.