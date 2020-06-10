Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. QCR makes up about 1.5% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.61% of QCR worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QCR by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in QCR by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in QCR by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QCR by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in QCR by 13.5% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 186,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.79. 71,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, Director James M. Field acquired 1,810 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

