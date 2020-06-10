Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,218. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.06.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

