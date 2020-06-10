Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $634,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,729,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,558,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

