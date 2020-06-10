Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $791,000 Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 6,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $110.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 18.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

