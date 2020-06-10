Pinnacle Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,807,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,918. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

