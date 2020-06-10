Pinnacle Holdings LLC Makes New $648,000 Investment in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of La-Z-Boy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $33,163,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $16,542,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 321,603 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 181,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $5,360,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE LZB traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 338,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,062. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.